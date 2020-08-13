Weston partners with app to help residents recycle and compost correctly

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Village of Weston is partnering with an app that was made in Wausau to help people become better at composting and recycling.

Betterbin is a web-based app that works if the municipality you live in has subscribed with the app and has a recycling or food scrapping program.

The app allows users to scan the UPC barcode or text search a product to get disposal instructions that are specific to guidelines that are set in place by the Portage County Material Recovery Facility. That is where Advanced Disposal brings materials from Weston.

"The more consumers and residents can recycle right the more our long term costs for recycling programs can be lowered because when we don't know how to recycle right it increases the volatility in the markets and just our costs increase," said CEO and Co-founder Michelle Goetsch.

Betterbin has also worked with numerous cities and universities.