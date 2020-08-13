Virus-proofing NFL facilities is a tall, masked task

The NFL has implemented a wide array of health protocols designed to keep the coronavirus from wrecking the 2020 season that begins Sept. 10. Wearing masks and proximity tracker watches are required around team facilities. Daily testing has taken place throughout training camp. Narrow hallways have become one-way paths. Shower heads have been removed to increase spacing. Seating capacity in meeting rooms has been reduced. The Carolina Panthers have even made Bank of America Stadium suites available for each player to use during down time.