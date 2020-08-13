Virus exposes economic, racial divide in French health care

BONDY, France (AP) — The COVID-19 crisis has laid bare deep disparities across economic and racial lines in France’s health care system. Two recent studies demonstrated how the virus has hit France’s poorest communities and its Africa- and Asia-born populations hardest. Some local officials and a health advocacy group are trying to help, offering medical care and guidance in poor and migrant-heavy suburbs and neighborhoods. The group has been distributing food and hygiene kits in French cities’ suburbs. And they launched a phone application to coordinate aid groups distributing food and translating public health information into the multiple languages spoken in the diverse communities.