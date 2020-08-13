VIRUS DIARY: Have toilet seat, will travel

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The CDC recommends staying at home as much as possible to avoid spreading coronavirus, “especially if your trip is not essential.” But as the pandemic stretches beyond the horizon, one writer needed to provide his family with a change of scenery from their home in Georgia. They bought a fold-up toilet seat and changing tent for roadside necessities, and packed a cooler for a week at the beach in South Florida. Infections are raging, but they managed to avoid contact with any other humans. This writer hopes that if and when the pandemic’s second wave arrives, he’ll remember the ocean’s endlessly calming blues and greens.