Venezuela ballerina reinvents training at home in quarantine

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan ballerina Carolina Wolf has reinvented her daily training routines to stay fit as the new coronavirus pandemic has locked her company out of its theater in Caracas. The Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas where her company normally rehearses closed its doors in March, about the same time the rest of Venezuela went on a lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At home she’s turned a book cabinet into her training bar. Her two cats replace an audience of hundreds of people. The virus continues to spread in Venezuela, and Wolf says she doesn’t know when she’ll be back on stage.