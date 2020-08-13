Upset, anger as students handed grades for cancelled exams

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of school-leaving children in Britain have been left distraught after finding out that they were handed lower-than-expected grades. Many in the UK are questioning how the results were calculated after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled exams that are key for college applications. The government is under growing pressure to address the question of how to fairly award students grades in the absence of actual exams. Figures on Thursday showed that some 40% of students’ grades – estimated by teachers based on children’s academic performance – have been marked down by an official algorithm. Critics say such calculations can be flawed because they tend to disadvantage high-achieving pupils in low-performing schools.