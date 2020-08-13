UNESCO warns historic Beirut buildings at risk of collapse

BEIRUT (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural agency is warning that 60 historic buildings in Lebanon’s capital are at risk of collapsing because of last week’s deadly explosion that killed scores, wounded thousands and caused widespread damage in Beirut. Thursday’s statement by UNESCO came after the Aug. 4 explosion of some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port that obliterated the city’s main commercial hub, spreading death and wreckage for miles around. The blast, the worst in Lebanon’s history, killed 171 people, wounded more than 6,000 and caused damage worth between $10 and $15 billion. Among the damaged structures were museums, historic buildings, art galleries and religious sites in Beirut.