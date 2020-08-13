UN: 8 children die within days in Syria camp for IS families

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says at least eight children under the age of five have died in recent days from health problems linked to the dire conditions in a camp in northern Syria. The al-Hol camp houses tens of thousands of female supporters of the Islamic State group and their children. The U.N. children’s agency says the eight died between Aug. 6-10 from malnutrition or dehydration from diarrhea. The camp has yet to report any outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has sickened people in other parts of war-torn Syria. Western countries, with few exceptions, have refused to repatriate citizens being held at the camp, citing security concerns.