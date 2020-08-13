UK’s Johnson seeks to quell Brexit fears in Northern Ireland

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that businesses in Northern Ireland will continue to enjoy seamless access to the rest of the U.K. after a transition period with the European Union expires at the end of the year. Johnson vowed Thursday that there “will be no border down the Irish Sea — over my dead body.” He was speaking on a visit to Northern Ireland, where he met the new Irish prime minister, Micheal Martin. Though discussions about the future economic relationship between the EU and the U.K. are still taking place, Northern Ireland has a special status in the talks — deal or no deal.