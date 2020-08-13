U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces $3.2 Million to City of Wausau for COVID-19 Response



WAUSAU (WAOW)- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a $3.2 million grant award to the City of Wausau.

The grant is a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.

The city will use the funds to support public transit operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs, including driver protection barriers, during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

For a more in depth look at the totals apportioned to each area, see the FTA’s apportionment tables.