Thursdays on third take music to the street

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Within two blocks on third street 6 restaurant set out tables for live music from Brad Emanuel Thursday night.

Malarkey's owner Tyler Vogt said, "you can come down and get anything from a hamburger to pizza, Italian food we've got Asian fusion and Mexican so there is something for everyone here."

Vogt organized the event that he repeat every weak through September, weather permitting.

He's not the only one excited for the inaugural night. "I am pumped," said Crystal Fisher, a server at The Mint Cafe.

She said the pandemic slowed down business and dining on the street picked things back up on Wednesday nights.

Moreover, she said the live music on Thursday nights might fill a void left by the cancellation of concerts on the square.

"This city has not had a whole lot to do with themselves this summer so sitting outside, enjoying summer, enjoying beverages has been a pleasant thing for everybody," said Fisher. She hopes Thursdays on third take off and stay around next year. "I think even with concerts on the square, that would be a great benefit."

Before looking on to next year, organizers are excited to see how the first night goes.

"Food and fun, what else could you need," said Brad Emanuel.