The Latest: US envoy: UAE-Israel deal ‘huge win’ for Trump

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says she is celebrating the announcement of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, calling it “a huge win” for President Donald Trump and for the world. Kelly Craft said in an interview with The Associated Press that the diplomatic ties show “just how hungry for peace we all are in this world,” and how Mideast countries are all understanding the need “to stand firm against a regime that is the number one state sponsor of terrorism” — Iran. Craft says she believes more of the Middle East will be “joining together” in the future.