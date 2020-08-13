Talk of Harris successor sets off California guessing game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The possible election of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president has set off a fierce competition in California to replace her. Contenders are already pressuring Gov. Gavin Newsom for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime appointment. Joe Biden tapped Harris this week to join him on the Democratic presidential ticket. Should they win in November, it would fall to the Democratic governor to appoint Harris’ replacement for a term that runs through January 2023. Newsom said Wednesday aspiring candidates are already needling him about the potential vacancy.