Summer-like into the weekend then cool

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved across the area Thursday morning producing over an inch of rain in parts of Taylor and Clark counties with a bit lighter amounts elsewhere. It is a touch more humid now and will stay that way through Friday night. It appears most of the rain and storms should stay in Minnesota toward extreme northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Thursday night. Otherwise we are looking a partly cloudy skies with lows around 61. The wind should be light from the southeast.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be from the southeast to south around 10 mph. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday night as a cold front works in from the northwest. Any showers should Saturday morning or midday as the front slides away. Lows will be around 63 with highs near 78.

Sunday won’t be too bad with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the mid 70s. A secondary front moving through might spawn some brief light showers.

Brisk northwest winds will usher in cooler air from Canada going into Monday. Highs will stay around 71 even with partial sunshine. Tuesday will also be cool with lows in the 40s and highs around 71. We have a chance of scattered showers Tuesday night and Wednesday as a weak weather system pushes into the region. Readings will still be cooler than normal with highs in the low 70s on Wednesday.

It could turn a bit warmer by next Thursday and Friday. Temperatures may top out in the mid to upper 70s. However, it looks unsettled with a more significant front nearby. There could be some periods of heavier showers and thunderstorms.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 13-August 2020

On this date in weather history:

1988 - A dozen cities in the northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Lansing MI reported a record 35 days of 90 degree weather for the year, Detroit MI reported a record 37 days of 90 degree heat for the year, and Williamsport PA reported a record 38 days of 90 degree weather for the year. (The National Weather Summary)

1989 - Thunderstorms developing in a tropical airmass over the northeastern U.S. soaked Connecticut and Massachusetts with four to eight inches of rain over the weekend, between the 11th and 13th of the month. Hartford CT received 7.70 inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)