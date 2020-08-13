Spicoli to the rescue with ‘Fast Times’ virtual benefit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spicoli is making a virtual return to Ridgemont High to raise money for two non-profit groups. Sean Penn, a cast member in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” will be joined by Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and other stars in a live reading of the 1982 film’s script. Penn is handing the role of stoner Jeff Spicoli over to another actor, with details about who’s playing which part to be unveiled during the Aug. 20 online event. The reading will benefit CORE, which was co-founded by Penn and is engaged in coronavirus testing and relief efforts, and a criminal justice reform group.