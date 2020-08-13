Rights group: Alarming child mortality among Colombian Wayuu

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A human rights group is warning that lack of access to clean water is leading to alarmingly high levels of child mortality and malnutrition among Colombia’s largest Indigenous group. And it said Thursday the problem could grow worse as a result of the pandemic. Human Rights Watch said government figures show the death rate of Wayuu children under the age of 5 in rural areas of the La Guajira department has been steadily increasing even as the nation’s overall figures decline. The findings come amidst rising COVID-19 levels in Colombia, which now ranks eighth worldwide in the total number of infections.