Rhinelander School District announces reopening plan

Rhinelander (WAOW) -- The Rhinelander School District has announced a blended reopening plan.

Elementary students will be in person four days a week with Wednesday for virtual learning. Middle and high school students will be in person two days a week, have three days a week remote and go in groups.

Face coverings will also be required and entry and exit times have also been adjusted.

"Every minute of our planning we're thinking about our students and our staff and our family as we go through this and every decision that we've made is a difficult one because we know it has an impact," says Rhinelander Superintendent Eric Burke.

Burke says this plan could always change quickly if there are changes in the COVID-19 pandemic.