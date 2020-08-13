Records: Staffer accused lawmaker of drunken proposition

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly’s chief clerk has released records that show a legislative aide accused Rep. Staush Gruszynski of trying to coax her into having sex with him last year. The Associated Press and three Wisconsin media outlets filed a lawsuit in March to obtain the records. Assembly Chief Clerk Pat Fuller released them Wednesday, a day after Gruszynski lost a Democratic primary. The documents include a complaint from a legislative staffer in which she accuses Gruszynski of drunkenly propositioning her at a Madison bar in October. Gruszynski told Assembly human resources officials that was drinking heavily that night and didn’t remember talking to the staffer.