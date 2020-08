President Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- President Donald Trump says the United Arab Emirates and Israel will establish diplomatic ties in deal halting planned annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

The announcement by Trump came in a tweet on Thursday. It means the UAE, which is home to the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, would become the first Gulf Arab state to have ties to Israel.

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

Among Arab nations, only Egypt and Jordan have active diplomatic ties with Israel. Egypt made a peace deal with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.

By JON GAMBRELL, MATTHEW LEE and JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press