Possible shot at freedom for lifer who stole hedge clippers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An October parole hearing has been set for a Black man serving a life sentence in Louisiana after stealing hedge clippers in a 1997 burglary. Fair Wayne Bryant’s case drew widespread attention after Louisiana’s Supreme Court refused to overturn the sentence handed down under the state’s habitual offender law. The decision drew a stinging dissent from the only Black justice on the seven-member court. Chief Justice Bernette Johnson wrote that harsh habitual offender sentences are the “modern manifestation” of post Civil War laws aimed at jailing Black people for minor crimes.