Pope cleans house in Poland after abuse, cover-up scandal

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is continuing to clean house in Poland following revelations of clergy sexual abuse and cover-up. Francis replaced the powerful archbishop of Gdansk on the prelate’s 75th birthday. While all Catholic bishops must offer to retire at 75, it’s unusual for the pope to accept such a resignation on the birthday itself. Doing so suggests the pope wants to show he’s serious about ending the culture of concealment within the Polish church hierarchy. Francis on Thursday named a temporary administrator to run the Gdansk archdiocese after accepting the resignation of Archbishop Slawoj Leszek Glodz. The archbishop was featured in a documentary about priestly abuse that helped spark a reckoning in overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Poland.