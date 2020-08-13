Opposition marches against Ivory Coast president’s candidacy

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Opposition and civil society groups have demonstrated in Ivory Coast’s city of Abidjan against President Alassane Ouattara’s decision to run for a third term in October elections. Main access roads to the West African nation’s economic capital were blocked. In some neighborhoods, tires were burned and clashes broke out between police and demonstrators, with police using tear gas. The demonstrations began in the country’s interior earlier this week and have spread, though many have been dispersed by police and gendarmerie. Many worry that tensions could accelerate, leading to deeper political crisis.