One dead, two injured in Coloma semi versus car crash

COLOMA, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Wednesday, Wisconsin State Patrol and Waushara County Sheriff's Office responded to a semi verses car crash near Coloma.

The semi was traveling southbound on CTH V and never slowed at the stop sign at the CTH V and STH 21 intersection. Driving at normal highway speeds, the semi crashed into an SUV traveling eastbound on STH 21.

The male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, the female passenger was flown to UW-Madison with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was also flown to UW-Madision, with unknown injuries.

Names are not being released at this time, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating crash.