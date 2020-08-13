 Skip to Content

One dead in Wautoma motorcycle accident

9:58 am Top Stories

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Wednesday, a single vehicle crash occurred on STH 73 at CTH YY south of Wautoma.

Wisconsin State Patrol and the Waushara Co. Sheriff's Office responded the accident.

A motorcycle was traveling southbound on STH 73 when the operator lost control, left the roadway an struck the ditch.

The operator was a 67 year old male from Neshkoro suffered fatal injuries of the crash.

The name of the operator is not being released at this time, and the crash is under investigation.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content