One dead in Wautoma motorcycle accident

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Wednesday, a single vehicle crash occurred on STH 73 at CTH YY south of Wautoma.

Wisconsin State Patrol and the Waushara Co. Sheriff's Office responded the accident.

A motorcycle was traveling southbound on STH 73 when the operator lost control, left the roadway an struck the ditch.

The operator was a 67 year old male from Neshkoro suffered fatal injuries of the crash.

The name of the operator is not being released at this time, and the crash is under investigation.