Northwoods YMCA ‘Safety Around Water’ program impacts thousands

NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WAOW) -- As summer roles on, so too does the need for water safety. With the help of the Northwoods United Way, kids can get all the water safety tips they need, mixed in with some fun.

At the YMCA of the Northwoods, kids can get hands on learning for free in the 'Safety Around Water' program. It's funded by the United Way.

A counselor with the program, recently seeing the lasting impact it's having in the community.

"She was at a boat launch and saw a former student there and observed that student ask her father where his life vest was," Nancy Sattler, Executive Director of Northwoods United Way Inc. said. "If you can make an impact like that on a child's life and know they're practicing best practices, that really makes a big impact."

Sattler said over the years, more than 5,000 kids have benefited from the program.

This is just one of 27 different programs the United Way helps fund in the Northwoods region. That region includes four counties: Forest Co., Oneida Co., Price Co., and Vilas Co.

If you want to get your child involved, call the YMCA of the Northwoods at (715) 362- 9622.

The next session is planned for the fall.