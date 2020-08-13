North Korea lifts lockdown in city, rejects flood, virus aid

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has lifted a lockdown at a major city near the border with South Korea where thousands had been quarantined for weeks over coronavirus worries. But Kim also insisted the North will keep its borders shut and rejected any outside help as it carries out an aggressive anti-virus campaign and rebuilds structures damaged by recent rains and floods. Kim also said at a ruling party meeting that the virus situation in Kaesong was stable and expressed gratitude to residents for cooperating. The lockdown was ordered in late July after North Korea reported it found a person with COVID-19 symptoms. It later said the person’s test results were inconclusive and it’s still virus-free, a claim widely doubted by outsiders.