N. Macedonia: Pro-Western leader invited to form government

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s president on Thursday formally invited the head of the country’s pro-Western Social Democrats to form a new government, after the party came first in July 15 general elections. But Zoran Zaev’s party failed to win a controlling majority in the 120-seat parliament, gaining 46 seats, and is engaged in complex power-sharing talks with smaller ethnic Albanian parties. After receiving the mandate from President Stevo Pendarovski, he now has 20 days to secure a parliamentary majority. If the coalition talks fail then the center-right VMRO-DPMNE party, which came second in the elections and secured 44 seats in parliament, will be invited to form a government.