Mother charged in deaths of two infants 3 years apart

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman has pleaded not guilty to smothering her infant daughter in March and causing the death of her other baby girl three years ago. The Daily Press of Victorville says 28-year-old Kristin Ann Brandon of Apple Valley entered pleas on Aug. 6 to murder and assault on a child causing death. Brandon’s 2-month-old daughter, Natalie Brandon, was found dead in March at a mobile home park in Apple Valley. Investigators allege she was under the influence of a substance when the child died, and also was under the influence when 2-month-old Aryana Harper died in 2017.