Missouri detective charged with kicking person during arrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police detective has been charged with kicking a defenseless person during a 2019 arrest. Ellis Brown III is head of the St. Ann police detective bureau. He pleaded not guilty Thursday to a federal civil rights violation charge. The charge says Brown kicked and injured a person who was compliant and not a threat. The person is not identified in the criminal affidavit. Brown was released on bond after Thursday’s hearing. Brown has a history of past misconduct allegations. He one of two officers who shot and killed Kajieme Powell in St. Louis in 2014. Prosecutors declined to charge the officers.

