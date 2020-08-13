Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan and private partners are taking steps toward building or assigning dedicated lanes for automated vehicles on a 40-mile stretch of highway between Detroit and Ann Arbor. Eventually, autonomous buses and shuttles will run along the Interstate 94 corridor, linking the University of Michigan to Detroit Metropolitan Airport and the city’s downtown. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials announced the project Thursday. A two-year study will determine whether existing lanes or shoulders can be used, or new lanes need to be built. Organizers say the project is the first of its kind in the U.S.