Mexico to keep US border closed to non-essential travel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to extend the closure of its shared border with the United States for another month to non-essential travel. The current agreement runs through Aug. 21, but Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday that it does not make sense to reopen the border at this time. Ebrard says, “We already told the United States that we’re of the idea that it’s extended.” The travel restriction at the shared land border was first announced March 18 and has been renewed monthly. It has included the U.S.-Canada border as well.