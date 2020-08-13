Mexico City reopens movie theaters to sparse crowds

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The few, the brave — those were the ones returning this week to movie theaters in Mexico City that had been closed for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, there was popcorn. But movie goers had to wear face masks, and could only lift them to eat or drink. And their temperatures were checked at the entrance, and they had to walk on a sanitizing mat. Dates were okay, but forget about sitting with a group of friends: no more than two people were allowed to sit together, as long as they were surrounded by empty seats.