Medford seniors get dozens of letters from pen pals

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Seniors looking for new pen pals may have gotten more than they bargained for.

Initially, Aggie at Our House Senior Living worried she would get too many responses. Now she's gotten 30.

She's written back ten so far and still has twenty to go. The letters come from Missouri, Indiana, and of course Medford.

Aggie said she is running out of time to work on her puzzles but she's pleased to hear from so many people who care about her.