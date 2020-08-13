Mazda-Toyota boosts investment in Alabama plant by $830M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is investing an additional $830 million in its new north Alabama plant. Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday that the company’s investment in the new auto facility is now $2.3 billion, up from the $1.6 billion originally announced in 2018. The joint venture by the two Japanese automakers will eventually employ 4,000 workers and have the capability to produce up to 300,000 vehicles per year. The facility will produce a new Toyota SUV and a future Mazda crossover vehicle. Production is expected to begin next year.