Marathon County Face Covering Complaint Form now Available Online

WAUSAU (WAOW)- The Marathon County Health Department has created an online complaint form relative to the Governors Emergency Order #1 which requires face coverings in certain situations.

County officials have collaboratively developed an efficient way for citizens to report their concerns about violations to the Health Department.

The form is available on the Marathon County Health Department webpage

https://www.co.marathon.wi.us/Departments/HealthDepartment/COVID19.aspx

The Health Departments primary intention is to educate the public on the need and benefit to wearing a face covering to control or prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Face coverings, social distancing, hand washing, and isolation/quarantining are proven strategies to prevent or slow the spread. These actions can help get kids back to school, keep adults working, and businesses open.

The goal of Emergency Order #1 Requiring Face Covering is voluntary compliance.