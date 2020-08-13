Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, despite weeks of criticizing the practice. Palm Beach County election records show ballots were mailed on Wednesday to both the president and First lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort, which Trump lists as his legal address. Both previously voted by mail in the presidential preference primary last March. Following multiple claims that mail-in voting was unsafe and vulnerable to fraud, Trump tweeted a change of mind about the practice last week at least in Florida. Voters in Tuesday’s primary are mainly choosing party nominees for Congress and the state Legislature.