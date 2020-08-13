Lithuania designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organization

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has designated the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group as a terrorist organization and has issued a 10-year ban on all individuals related to the Iran-backed group from entering the Baltic nation’s territory. Lithuania’s foreign minister says the Baltic country had made the decision after “receiving valuable information from our foreign partners.” Hezbollah emerged as a ragtag guerrilla group in the 1980s, funded by Iran to battle Israeli troops occupying southern Lebanon. The U.S. and Israel, along with several other countries and blocs have also designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.