Law enforcement appreciation on the 400 Block

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau community came together on the 400 Block to say thank you to local law enforcement officers on Thursday.

The celebration featured guest speakers, live music and raised funds for the "Lights of Christmas" campaign.

One of the speakers, Craig Schneller, spoke about when his daughter was killed and how the Wausau Police Department responded and helped his family.

"The emotional support that was given to me by these men and women is something I'll never, ever forget," Schneller said.