LA sheriff probes deputy-gang claim, seeks to punish dozens

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday it has launched a “comprehensive investigation” into reports that members of a gang of deputies are controlling one of its stations through threats, intimidation and harassment. LA County Sheriff Alex Villenueva also said during the announcement that 26 employees received letters this week stating his desire to suspend or terminate them as a result of another deputy gang incident in 2018. A deputy filed a complaint in June alleging harassment by members of a gang at the Compton station. The 2018 incident involved a gang fight between East LA deputies.