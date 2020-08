Insurers to help pay 6 exonerated in Nebraska slaying

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska county that owes $28.1 million to six people wrongfully convicted of murder has reached a settlement with several insurance companies to help pay part of the judgment. The Gage County board approved agreements with six insurers on Wednesday to secure $5.98 million to help pay the county’s debt off sooner. Officials already increased property taxes and approved a half-cent sales tax to pay the judgment off over several years. The former inmates spent more than 70 years in prison collectively for a 1985 rape and killing in Beatrice, Nebraska. DNA evidence exonerated them in 2008.