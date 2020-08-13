In ‘Boys State,’ American politics in a teenage microcosm

NEW YORK (AP) — “Boys State,” is one of the most acclaimed documentaries of the year and took the grand jury prize for documentary at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It’s an uncommonly engaging, thoughtful and often funny documentary. Apple and A24’s acquired it for $12 million, setting a Sundance record for documentaries. It chronicles Texas’ Boys State, the week-long summer camp of civics simulation run by the American Legion since 1935 for 17-year-old boys. “Boys State” may sound like a mere mock government exercise, but the film finds in Boys State a microcosm of today’s American politics. It debuts Friday on Apple TV+.