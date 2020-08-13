Imprisoned Iranian human rights lawyer begins hunger strike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The husband of a prominent Iranian human rights lawyer says his wife has begun a hunger strike seeking better prison conditions and the release of political prisoners amid the pandemic. Reza Khandan tells The Associated Press on Thursday that wife Nasrin Sotoudeh began the strike Tuesday and he feared it would exacerbate her chronic gastrointestinal and foot problems. Sotoudeh, a mother of two, was arrested in 2018 on charges of collusion and propaganda against the system and eventually was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes. Under the law she must serve at least 12 years, said Khandan.