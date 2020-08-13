‘Impossible’: School boards are at heart of reopening debate

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — School boards nationwide are facing what one South Carolina leader calls an impossible decision. It’s a simple question: Do we return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic? But officials say there are no right or easy answers. In Rock Hill, South Carolina, trustees pored through policy documents and had dozens of hours of discussions. Members ultimately decided to split students into groups and stagger in-person days at school. Board chairwoman Helena Miller called it the hardest decision of her life, involving sleepless nights with the safety of 17,000 students on her mind. Her board took a democratic approach, with much community input. Similar scenarios are playing out across thousands of U.S. towns and cities.