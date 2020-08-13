Protesters hold up US detention of 2 in Oregon for 12 hours

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Border Patrol officers have used pepper spray in Oregon to push through a crowd of demonstrators to get to two men detained by immigration agents in a bus. The bus in the city of Bend could not move for about 12 hours because of the protesters who surrounded it on Wednesday. The next day, a crowd of people gathered again to condemn the actions of federal agents the night before, question their local police department’s role and listen to a message from the detained men’s families.