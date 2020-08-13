Homestead Golf Course identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wood County Health Department has received notification of potential COVID-19 exposure at Homestead Golf Course.

Patrons on the course or visiting the bar may have been exposed to COVID-19 by an individual who was there during their infectious period of the virus during the following dates and times:

Saturday, August 1, 2020, 6:00-11:00 pm

Monday, August 3, 2020

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Thursday, August 6, 2020, 2:30-6:00 pm

Saturday, August 8, 2020, 7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Anyone who thinks they were exposed should monitor for symptoms and stay home as much as possible for 14 days after the exposure. If symptoms do develop, contact a health care provider for further instruction.