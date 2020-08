MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- On Wednesday, the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department had to temporarily shut down Highway 153 for an unusual reason: a plane using the road as a runway.

The small plane landed in a field near the Central Wisconsin Airport after a failed take-off.

After several attempts to take off, officials had to shut down part of the road.

The pilot was able to get airborne, and continue on his way to Eau Claire.