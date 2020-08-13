Half of Pentagon’s schools in US will do virtual learning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half of the Defense Department schools in the United States will not open for in-person schooling this fall as the country struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers released by the Pentagon come despite President Donald Trump’s push to have all the nation’s schools open. In stark contrast, only two of the department’s 68 schools in Europe will be operating remotely. That underscores the dramatic difference between the widespread outbreak in the U.S. and the success other countries have had in bringing it under control. Defense Department schools in the Pacific region will also be split, with 26 of the 45 facilities open for in-person learning.