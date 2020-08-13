Grounded ship emptied of oil, but heavy damage for Mauritius

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Environmental groups say almost all the remaining oil has been pumped from a Japanese ship that ran aground off Mauritius, but its initial spill of 1,000 tons of fuel has severely damaged the Indian Ocean island’s coral reefs and once pristine coast. Nagashiki Shipping says it is investigating why the Wakashio went off course. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth is under pressure to explain why immediate action was not taken to empty the ship of its oil after it struck a coral reef last month.