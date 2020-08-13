Grizzlies roll past Bucks 119-106, reach West play-in round

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant had triple-doubles and the Memphis Grizzlies kept their season alive Thursday with a 119-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after he was suspended for head-butting an opponent. Dillon Brooks added 31 points as Memphis posted its second wire-to-wire win of the season and wrapped up a spot in the play-in tournament that will determine the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Valanciunas had 26 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists. Morant had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.