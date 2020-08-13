Greece welcomes French navy presence in Meditteranean

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has warmly thanked France for its decision to boost its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, where Greek and Turkish warships are closely shadowing each other over a Turkish energy exploration bid in waters Athens claims as its own. Two French warships are conducting exercises with the Greek navy, while two French fighter jets flew to Crete. The tension follows Turkey sending a seismic research vessel, escorted by warships, into waters between the Greek island of Crete and Cyprus to prospect for potential offshore gas and oil reserves. Greece claims part of the territory is over its own continental shelf. Turkey counters that it’s entitled to conduct research in the area.